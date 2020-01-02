17th Orange Beach Big Community Yard & Craft Sale Jan. 18

For 17 years, Orange Beach has been home to a favorite winter event – the Big Community Yard & Craft Sale.

This year’s fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Road. Doors open promptly at 7 a.m. and the event runs until noon. It’s an opportunity for the community to find great bargains from more than 25 different vendors. For more information, contact Angela Bateman at 251-747-4386.

All vendor spaces are inside so it doesn’t matter what the weather is doing outside. For anyone who likes yard sales, this is one sale you don’t want to miss.

The Community Yard & Craft Sale is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and funds are raised multiple ways. Each booth space is rented by individual vendors and the rental fees go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Cash donations are also accepted and volunteers will be selling yard sale items with the proceeds from those sales going to CFF as well.

Anyone can be part of the event by donating items to sell or just coming to shop. Deliver donations to the Orange Beach Community Center on Friday, January 17 between Noon and 7 p.m. Donation receipts will be given for all items. A nonprofit, donor-supported organization, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for CF.