18th Annual GCAC Golf Tourney is Nov. 18 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club’s 18th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Proceeds support all levels of Gulf Shores athletics along with male and female scholar athlete scholarships.

Entrance fee is $135 per golfer or sponsor a 4-person team for $500. The fee includes lunch, drink tickets (courtesy of Ferrell Family Dentistry), Arnold Palmer golf, prizes and social celebration following golf. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the shotgun start at 9 a.m. for the 4-person scramble. Play will be followed by a buffet lunch, performance awards and door prizes.

In addition to world-class golf and an all-around fun time, golfers will have a chance to win cash and prizes through a ball-in-the-boat chipping challenge, a putting challenge, three hole-in-one prizes, a plit-the-pot raffle, and surprises at many of the holes. To participate, call 251-228-0530, or email fdickinson@gulftel.com. For sponsorship info, call 334-391-2292, or email autregn@yahoo.com. Make checks payable to: GCAC and mail to: P.O. Box 2167, Orange Beach, AL 36561. More club info: gcathleticclub.com.