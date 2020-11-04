1920’s Tea at historic Swift Coles Home scheduled Nov. 8

A 1920s Tea will be held at the Historic Swift-Coles Home in Bon Secour on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1 -3 p.m. Enjoy tea, finger sandawiches and scones while listening to the smooth jazz sounds of Leonard Houston and enjoying the beauty of the setting that will take you back in time. The event is hosted by Copper Kettle TeaBar. Tickets are $35 per person.

Swift-Coles Historic Home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Ln. For more info, call (251) 949-5550 or email swiftcoles@outlook. com.