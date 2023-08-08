19th Annual GCAC Golf Tourney is Nov. 18 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club’s 19th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Proceeds support all levels of Gulf Shores athletics along with male and female scholar athlete scholarships.

Entrance fee is $150 per golfer or sponsor a 4-person team for $600. The fee includes lunch, drink tickets (courtesy of Ferrell Family Dentistry), Arnold Palmer golf, prizes and social celebration following golf. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the shotgun start at 9 a.m. for the 4-person scramble. Play will be followed by a buffet lunch, performance awards and door prizes.

In addition to world-class golf and an all-around fun time, golfers will have a chance to win cash and prizes through a ball-in-the-boat chipping challenge, a putting challenge, three hole-in-one prizes, a plit-the-pot raffle, and surprises at many of the holes.

To participate or sponsor the tourney, call 334-391-2292 or email autregn@yahoo.com. More club info: gcathleticclub.com.