1st Annual Pirates Cove Polar Bear Dip Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Josephine’s famous step-back-in-time, Pirates Cove, will host a Dec. 31 polar bear dip to help bring in the New Year on Arnica Bay. The festivities start at noon with tunes from The Funkhouse Trio. The plunge happens at 1 p.m. Known for its Cove burgers and bushwacker, the historic bistro is located near the end of County Road 95 in Josephine on the north shore of Arnica Bay. More info: (251) 987-1224.