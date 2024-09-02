2 million sq. ft. Loxley industrial center breaks ground; Build-out will total 12 million sq. ft. pf space for Port of Mobile

Construction has started on the Port Alabama Industrial Center in Loxley. The 2 million square feet of space in Phase 1 of the project will help accommodate the increasing demand for industrial product in the Alabama Gulf Coast market and further position Baldwin County as a hub for industry, opportunity, and economic success. (Info: portalabama.com).

Port Alabama Industrial Center is a more than 900-acre site positioned directly on the south side of I-10, along Highways 59 and 90. Upon its completion, the development will contain three phases and total approximately 12 million square feet of Class A industrial space, making it the closest and largest contiguous site to the Port of Mobile.

The site’s proximity to I-10 makes it an ideal locale for industrial, light manufacturing, data, and distribution users, being twenty minutes from the Port of Mobile, Mobile International Airport, and I-65. Port Alabama Industrial Center is located within Loxley’s growing industrial corridor, which has added 350 new direct jobs and over $150 million of investment in the area within the last few years.

With sites like the Port Alabama Industrial Center, Loxley is continuing to invest in and expand its industrial corridor’s capacity, trying to swiftly address the continued demands within the region for more industrial space.

“The master plan for Port Alabama Industrial Center, which will initially offer abundant space to support significant new industry, is bringing the much-needed industrial product to our market,” said Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Lawson.

“There has been increasing demand for Class A industrial space in our area for many years as Baldwin County continues to grow and as the Port of Mobile continues to expand. Having readily available sites like our site here is essential as we continue attracting businesses and economic projects to Baldwin County.”

Gulf Corporation, the Dallas-based real estate development and investment firm, is proud to provide an industrial product like this to the market. “Gulf Corporation is excited to have the privilege to acquire such a special property in Baldwin County, a property that has not changed hands since the mid-1800s,” said Gulf Corporation Chief Executive Officer Austin Ames. “We believe our planned development activities will be the tip of the iceberg in the logistics and industrial capabilities of the entire Gulf Coast. The Port Alabama site is not only the premier industrial site of the Gulf Coast and Southeastern region, but one of the premier sites on the entire I-10 corridor from coast to coast.”

Local elected officials, including the Baldwin County Commission, are looking forward to the type of business and industry Port Alabama Industrial Center will bring to Baldwin County. “The close proximity to 1-10 and the centralized location in Baldwin County between Mobile and Pensacola will attract quality tenants that will provide good, high-paying jobs for the citizens of Baldwin County.