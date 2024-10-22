20 degrees and the hockey game’s on

Thanks to an onstage visit from Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, Jimmy Buffett was able to hoist the NHL Stanley Cup trophy during his concert at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago June 29, 2013. The Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins in six games to claim the Cup just five days earlier.

Patrick Kane, who scored the winning goal in the final game, described the experience of presenting the Stanley Cup to Buffett in one word: “Blast.”

Kane, just 21 at the time, carried the Cup on stage during the middle of Buffett’s fifth song, Boat Drinks. The crowd, of course, went wild and then cheered even more loudly when Buffett raised the Cup. Kane danced, played tambourine and bongo drums and kicked beach balls back into the crowd for the duration of the song and watched the rest of the concert from stage right.

“It was just a huge rush being on stage. The crowd was on fire,” he said.