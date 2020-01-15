20 plus restaurants at Jan. 23 SBN Toast to the Coast fundraiser

By Karen Brumbelow

Disco…Disco Fever! Join South Baldwin Newcomers Club and dance the night away under the Disco Ball, all the while helping out your local community at our Annual Toast To the Coast Party. This years theme is Disco Fever. Included in your ticket price is a fabulous dinner, that will be provided by 20+ of your favorite local restaurants, featuring many delicious dishes, a fabulous dessert bar. Soft drinks, Beer and Wine finish off the menu. Spinning the Disco tunes will be local DJ Jeremy Perkins to boogie the night away under the Disco Ball.

While taking a break from dancing there will be photo op areas,a silent auction filled with exciting items donated by local and national businesses, a Cork Pull Raffle where everyone wins. A Boogie Bucks Raffle. It’s a night filled with dancing and tremendous fun. Come in costume if you like. (optional) 100% of the proceeds from this event goes back to our community by way of local charities and high school senior scholarships. Join us for this exciting fun-filled evening! Thursday, January 23; 6 to 10 pm; Orange Beach Events Center at The Wharf; Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of 10; Doors open at 6 pm.Dinner at 6:30 pm

Ticket info: 205-222-0143 or susanawest@ ymail.com. Tickets also available at NY Bagel and Deli in Orange Beach on Canal Rd.