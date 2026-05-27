20 year old man shot and killed at The Reserve in Foley

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Jahquan Thompson, 20, shot and killed 28-year-old Jermaine Snowden at The Reserve, an apartment complex on County Road 12 in Foley around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 17

Snowden of Foley was located in a grassy area just adjacent to the pool on the property with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to BCSO. Thompson was arrested after his vehicle was pulled over Conecuh County. He was charged with the murder that occurred following an argument between the two men.

“In 14 hours, they went from somebody, an unknown suspect, to having that person in custody,” Baldwin County’s Sheriff Anthony Lowery said.

Police said Thompson shot Snowden after an argument between the two men escalated into violence. The two were separated after the initial confrontation, but Thompson returne