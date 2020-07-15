2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest cancelled

In light of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases being reported, the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by OWA.

“At this time, we strongly feel that it would be socially irresponsible to proceed with the event when we are seeing such a substantial increase in the number of coronavirus cases. For the health and safety of all, we believe this is the best course of action for us to take,’’ the fest organizers stated in a press release.” Visit gulfcoastballoonfestival.com for the most current information.