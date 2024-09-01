20th GCAC Golf Tourney Oct. 18 at Craft Farms

The 20th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 18 at Craft Farms Golf Club (Cotton Creek course) in Gulf Shores, with proceeds supporting the Gulf Shores City Schools athletic dept. and student scholarships. Senior tees are available for age 60 and older, and a separate flight will be provided for ladies’ teams. Lunch, awards, & silent auction will follow golf.

Entry is $150 per golfer, or sponsor a 4-person team for $600. The fee includes lunch, drink tickets, Arnold Palmer golf, on course games and competitions and the social celebration that follows. For more info: call 334-391-2292, email info@gcathleticclub.com or visit gcathleticclub. com.