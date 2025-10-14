21st GCAC Golf Tourney Oct. 24 at Craft Farms

The 21st Annual GCAC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 24 at Craft Farms Golf Club (Cotton Creek course) in Gulf Shores, with proceeds supporting the Gulf Shores City Schools athletic dept. and student scholarships. Senior tees are available for age 60 and older, and a separate flight will be provided for ladies’ teams. Lunch, awards, & silent auction will follow golf. Visit gcathleticclub. com for info.

Entry is $150 per golfer, or sponsor a 4-person team for $600. The fee includes lunch, drink tickets, games and a post tourney social. More info: email info@gcathleticclub.com.