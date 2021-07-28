City to start regulating and registering golf carts in the fall

You will have to be 16 and a licensed driver to get behind the wheel of a golf cart

By John Mullen

Golf cart registration and regulation is coming to Orange Beach this fall after being delayed by larger events such as the pandemic and Hurricane Sally.

“It’s based on Alabama state law, we’re moving forward with an ordinance,” Mayor Tony Kennon said at the July 20 city council meeting. “It will be in the fall. Your golf cart will have to meet Alabama state regs and be street legal. Please start educating yourselves and we’re going to try to get everything together so that you have access to what you need and what it’s going to cost you. It’s going to be painful, but we’ve got to do it, it’s got to be done.”

New changes will require that all carts have headlights, tail lights, review mirrors, blinkers and may even require horns and windshields. City Administrator Ken Grimes said requirement of those items is yet to be determined.

Golf carts came up in the public discussion following the joint regular and work sessions of the council. Also discussed were the Blue Angels inclusion of Orange Beach in the recent air show and the development of a new shooting range for the police and public to use.

One of the frequent issues with the golf carts are the number of kids driving them and others riding with them.

“When you call with an issue of kids on a golf cart by the time we get there they’re gone,” Kennon said. “It’s an issue.”

And, an issue the new ordinance will address through registration.

“You have to be 16 to drive a golf cart, a licensed driver,” Kennon said. “At registration the cart will have a number on it so that if we get a complaint and somebody calls and says cart 15 had a bunch of kids on it, we’ll find out who cart 15 belongs to and go have a talk with mom and dad.”

All of the improvements as far as adding equipment to the golf carts will have be done prior to registration and then pass inspection by the city.

Blue Angels fly-Bys Include Orange Beach

After last year’s plans for including an Orange Beach fly-by during the Blue Angels’ annual July show was scrapped when COVID-19 concerns shut down the whole show, the Blues streaked across Orange Beach

three straight days as the culmination of each day’s show.

“Working with Ken Cooper (OBA Community Website) and a lot of different folks last year Chris Litton and a lot of our efforts for many years working with the Blue Angels and the Navy base has kind of came to fruition,” Grimes said. “This year a lot of folks were able to see the jets by for multiple days. I think it was as many as three days during the show. They are including us in their flight pattern so when the show ended, they would come through if the weather allowed. I know on the last day it went as far as West Beach in Gulf Shores before they made the turn.”

People turned out in droves a little before 3 p.m. each day and the Blues were there like clockwork.

“We’re extremely appreciative of the Naval base, the Blue Angels themselves and everybody that involved in the coordination of the show,” Grimes said. “I think it’s huge for our market, I think it’s huge for the people on the beach to be able to see that multiple days and they choose us over other places. Huge thanks to them.”

Gun Range For Residents

Back in January, the council passed a resolution awarding the bid for shooting range site clearing to GreenCo Services in an amount not to exceed $48,825. Like just about everything else the rainy summer has hampered progress on the new range.

“But we are going to have an open shoot certain days with our instructors out there for the public,” Kennon said. “Obviously, it will be free for Orange Beach residents. I don’t know what we’re going to do for those outside. All law enforcement, first responders will have use of our range from anywhere or if they are visiting military. We hopefully will get the latest gun instruction going again.”

Kennon said he’d like to see gun safety and self-defense classes at the new gym and fitness center tied together. The range was formerly on the site of the new Orange Beach Middle and High School. The new one is planned for north of the Intracoastal Waterway on property the city owns on Russian road.

During Regular Session, Council:

• Approved a planned unit development for a 27-lot subdivision off of Mississippi Avenue in Bear Point.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement with Barter & Associates, Inc., for structural engineering and related inspection services in an amount not to exceed $15,000.

• Passed a resolution authorizing execution of a professional services agreement for $6,600 with Jacob Morris for Fall 2021 Dinner Theatre performance direction for the Expect Excellence program.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a performance contract with Brandy Reeves for tennis instruction services for the Expect Excellence program.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the sole source purchase of equipment to upgrade the Bear Point Lift Station from Jim House & Associates for the Utilities Department in the amount of $34,728.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of a vacuum pump truck for the Utilities Department through Sourcewell in the amount of $417,617.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of a vehicle for the police department from state bid in the amount of $38,372 for a Chevrolet Tahoe four-wheel drive SUV.

• Passed a resolution authorizing execution of change order No. 1 with Metal Shark, for the police boat in an amount not to exceed $5,248.

• Passed resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with Mary Courtney for Orange Beach schools consultative services.

During Work session, Council Discussed:

• A resolution authorizing a franchise for Hoyer Rentals LLC to remove and dispose of commercial solid waste and to remove and transport construction and demolition debris.

• A resolution appointment Michael D. Davis, P.E., and reappointing Jeff Silvers to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.

• A resolution adopting a City of Orange Beach FY2022 transportation plan.

• Setting a public hearing date for an ordinance on a planned unit development for the Romar Beach Hotel in the former Romar Baptist Church building. Suggested date was Aug. 17.