Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest set for May 12-14 at OWA in Foley

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has announced May 12-14 as it dates for the 18th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival at OWA in Foley.

Festival admission is free with select activities available for an additional charge. Traditional festival activities will also be added throughout the property during the festival weekend featuring children’s activities, artesian and food vendors, live music, and (weather permitting) tethered balloon rides, balloon glows, and balloons in flight!

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking all levels of sponsors for the event. Call Rachel Spear, director of event at 251-943-5550 for sponsorship info.