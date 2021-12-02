Silverhill Christmas Parade slated Dec. 3

The 2021 Town of Silverhill Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Come a little early and enjoy live Christmas music and food from Lil’ J’s, Chew Chew Truck, Frank and Lolas, Salty Brew and Greek Gals Yummies. Stay after the parade for a pic with Santa. Parade line-up is in front of Silverhill Elementary. Info: 251-945-5198.

The history of Silverhillbegan in 1896 when the Svea Land Company of Chicago decides to establish a Swedish farming colony.