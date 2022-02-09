‘Rivets & Bows’ at G.S. United Methodist Feb. 11

Come be part of a happy, dancing, clapping music concert at Gulf Shores UMC auditorium on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. when Rivets and Bows brings their special vocal and instrumental style to area music lovers. You’ll hear great blues and rock music from well-known stars such as Linda Ronstadt, Amy Winehouse and others. Tickets are $10pp and may be purchased on line at gulfshoresumc.org or at the door. Group members (above) include Frank Wittman- drums and percussion, Marsha Guyer- lead vocals, Tristan Bodiford- guitar, sax & keyboard, Cade Whittman – bass & vocals, Nick Mustin – guitar. Wittman notes that the concert will be “a bowl full of rhythm covered with a sweet layer of blues, add a bit of rock and a sprinkle of jazz, and you have a sweet delight your ears and soul will love.”