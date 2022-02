Elberta’s Jessi Dade wins Baldwin Co. Spelling Bee

Elberta Middle School 8th grader Jessi Dade recently won the Baldwin County Spelling Bee for the third time, having also earned the title in 2019 and 2020. She will advance to the March 26 State Championship and a chance to representher state in the June 1-2 Scripps National Spelling Bee.