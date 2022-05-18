Pedro Paiva Silva Is Shining Star

Pedro Paiva Silva, a seventh grade student at Foley Middle School, was named Baldwin EMC’s Shining Star Student of the Month for April. He was nominated by faculty member Dr. Annie Shoots (pictured w. Pedro).

Dr. Shoots wrote in her nomination, “Pedro is truly a shining star academically, socially and ethically! While maintaining an ‘A’ average in class, Pedro assists students within his learning pod and class with various collaborative activities. Well aware of the staffing shortages among COVID-19 and in-school learning, Pedro goes the extra mile by often staying behind class to sweep the floor and empty trash, as I sanitize my desks. Every day as he exits the room, he asks me, ‘May I help you?’ I am so humble at his willingness to assist.’’