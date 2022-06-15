Friday, June 17, 2022
Latest:

Fourth Of July NEWS News 

Fireworks, music, food, fun at Lillian Community Club

Mullet Wrapper 73 Views

Fireworks, music, food, fun at Lillian Community Club

The Lillian Community Club will sponsor an Independence Day celebration that will include a July 2 fireworks display in honor of Adam Mills beginning at dark.
The July 2 party will also include multiple food vendors and music from the 95A Band from 7-11 p.m.
Festivities continue on July 4 beginning at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and free to children eight and under. Other events on July 4 include music by Big Jake in the hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon of Cheer, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Ave., welcomes donations and sponsorships. For more information call 251-962-3366.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!