Fireworks, music, food, fun at Lillian Community Club

The Lillian Community Club will sponsor an Independence Day celebration that will include a July 2 fireworks display in honor of Adam Mills beginning at dark.

The July 2 party will also include multiple food vendors and music from the 95A Band from 7-11 p.m.

Festivities continue on July 4 beginning at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and free to children eight and under. Other events on July 4 include music by Big Jake in the hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon of Cheer, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Ave., welcomes donations and sponsorships. For more information call 251-962-3366.