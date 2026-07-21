26th Annual Lower AL. CCA Beach Party Aug. 22 at The Wharf

The 26th Annual Lower Alabama Chapter Beach Party will be held on Aug. 22 at Heron Pointe at the Wharf in Orange Beach from 6 to 9 pm. The party will include catered dinner, drinks, live music with Strutt Douglas, live and silent auctions and raffles. Tickets are $120 per couple and $90 for a single. Each ticket includes a one-year CCA membership. Buy tickets at ticketstripe. com. More event info: info@ccaalabama.org.