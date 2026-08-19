26th Annual Mystics of Pleasure drawdown is Aug. 28

Orange Beach’s Mystics of Pleasure Mardi Gras krewe will host its 26th Annual $10,000 draw down fundraising event on Aug. 28 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf beginning at 7 p.m. The $200 cost per couple includes an evening of dining, dancing to live music, an open bar and the chance to win $10,000. You do not have to be present to win. For the first time ever, you can purchase extra tickets for $75 each, giving you additional drawdown numbers and even more chances to win the $10,000 grand prize. Also, purchase five tickets and you’ll receive a complimentary private table for 10 guests.

There are also very limited VIP tables available that include an elevated dining experience, five extra chance tickets, champagne bottle service, a dedicated server and an exclusive craft cocktail menu. These tickets are extremely limited. Purchase tickets at MysticsOfPleasure.com and call (251) 786-1054 for more info.

“If you’ve been before, you know why this event has become a Gulf Coast tradition. If this will be your first time, get ready for an unforgettable evening of great food, drinks, entertainment, fellowship, and the excitement of watching the final drawdown number remain standing,’’ said event coordinator Ron Goode.

“For the past 26 years, this event has become one of the Gulf Coast’s most anticipated nights, bringing together great people, incredible food, live entertainment, and the excitement of a chance to win $10,000,’’ he added. “Every year, the drawdown sells out. If you’re planning to attend, don’t wait until the last minute. Once the tickets and numbers are gone, they’re gone!’’