Innerarity apartment development surprises residents

Complex will include 325 units within 12 buildings on 28 acres

By Charles Krupnick, President, Perdido Key Assn.

Many residents of Innerarity Point and Perdido Key were surprised when land was cleared at the north end of the Theo Baars Bridge for a massive apartment complex.

From the Escambia County’s “Development Order Details” web page, the 13450 Perdido Key Drive site was approved for development in January 2022 as follows (partial quotation): “Construction of a multi-family apartment complex providing 325 dwelling units within 12 buildings on a 28.07-acre parcel. The complex will include a separate leasing office, clubhouse, and maintenance building, and two garages. Site development will provide paved parking, a graveled area for tenant RV and boat storage, and one paved access each to Canal Dr. and Monterey Ave.’’

The complex of 3-4 story buildings is being developed by Kore/Amplo and name “Altura.” No information has been found on any Escambia County plans to improve the hazardous Perdido Key Drive/Canal Rd intersection likely to be used by residents of the new apartments.

For more on the project, go to myescambia.com. For a partial rendering (pictured) of the 3-4 story apartment units, go to the Amplo website at amplocapital.com/projects.

Editor’s Note: For almost 35 years, the Perdido Key Association (PKA) has been an information resource and public voice for Perdido Key owners and residents. The organization keeps members up-to-date on Perdido Key Master Plan and other land-use developments, progress on the Perdido Key Multi-Use Path, beach erosion and access concerns, and other issues important to the future of the island. PKA directors testify before government agencies as appropriate to help preserve and enhance the distinctive character of the Key. PKA also co-sponsors community events on Perdido Key such as World Oceans Day in June and International Coastal Cleanup Day in September. For PKA membership info, visit perdidokeyassociation.org