Shrimp Fest Music Lineup

Thursday, Oct. 6

Lisa Christian: 10-11:30

Lefty Collins: 10 – 11:30

Brooks Johnson: 12 – 1:30

Shiny Objects: 12 – 1:30

Gypsy Spark: 2 – 3:30

Platinum Premier: 2 – 3:30

The Fill-ins: 4 – 5:30

Davis and the Love: 4 – 5:30

Elvis Remembered: 6 – 7:30

Style: 6 – 7:30

Az Izz: 8 – 10

Dr. Zarr: 8 – 10

Friday, Oct. 7

Top Hat and Jackie: 10 – 11:30

Logan Lassiter: 10-11:30

Jessica Meuse: 12 – 1:30

Brown & Wilson: 12 – 1:30

JoJo Press: 2 – 3:30

Hannah McFarland: 2 – 3:30

Yeah Probably: 4 – 6:30

Spank The Monkey: 4 – 6:30

Journey/Bon Jovi Tribute: 7 – 10

Queen & AC/DC Tribute: 7 – 10

Saturday, Oct. 8

Brent Burns: 10 – 11:30

Singing for Scholarships: 10 – 1

Jenna McClelland: 12 – 1:30

Journey 2 Mars: 2 – 3:30

Kirk Jay: 1:30 – 3:30

Voodoo Bayou: 4 – 5:30

Amanda Shaw: 4 – 5:30

Eagles Tribute: 6 – 7:30

Tobacco Rd.: 6 – 7:45

Velcro Pygmies: 8 – 10

Trent Tomlinson: 8:15 – 10

Sunday, Oct. 9

Baldwin Baptist Assn: 10-11:30

Brooke Brown: 10 – 11:30

Al & Cathy: 12 – 1:30

Grits and Gravy: 12 – 1:30

False Identity: 2 – 3:15

The Defrosters: 2 – 3:15

Hollywood Vagabonds: 3:30 – 5

Groovinators: 3:30 – 5