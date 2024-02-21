274 players play in Bama Beach Pickleball Tourney in Foley

Bama Beach Pickleball Club ran a three-day tournament at the Foley Event Center on February 13-15. From all around, locals, Snowbirds and many players from all over the Southeast, came to play in what has become one of the best and most fun pickleball tournaments in the south, with 274 players competing in men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles in various age and ability brackets. Again, this year, the number of volunteers from the local club made the tournament so successful. Seventy members volunteered and their effort, coupled with the advanced planning and execution from Board members is what makes the tournament so popular every year. The proceeds from the tournament are the primary source of funds which Bama Beach donates to local charities each year. Pictured: Tourney volunteers; Board members Bobby Chambers, Scott Korth, Joni Davino); Players Lisa Liston, Angie Williams, Michaele Lee, Gail Furtner.