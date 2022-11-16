Taylor Hicks part of Dec. 17 Charlie Brown Christmas at Saenger

The 13th annual family-friendly Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas is taking place on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre Mobile. The show features The Joe Cool Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. This year’s show will also feature the musical gifts of singer, songwriter and American Idol winner Taylor Hicks of Birmingham, the first American Idol winner to secure a long-term residency at a Las Vegas casino. A portion of the proceeds will go to Mobile’s Child Advocacy Center, which responds to child abuse. Tickets are on sale online and in person at the Saenger Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or Mobile Civic Center Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.