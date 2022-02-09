27th Super Chili Cook-Off slated Feb. 12 at Flora-Bama

Let the chopping begin. The 28th Annual Flora-Bama Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is set for Feb. 12 from noon-2 p.m. in the tent stage at the world-famous honky tonk on the Al-Fl state line. Come by, sample the wide variety of dishes and help raise funds for The American Cancer Society. Tasting tickets are $20 for unlimited tastings, one free beer or non-alcoholic beverage and one People’s Choice ticket. Service begins at noon. In addition to the top three judges’ awards, certificates will be presented for the best decorated booth and people’s choice. All proceeds raised will be dontaed to the American Cancer Society. Tickets can be purchased day of eventbeginning at 10 a.m. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the State Line. Pictured: Teams competing in the 2021 cook-off.