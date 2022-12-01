Holiday SPECTRA laser show nightly at Wharf

The Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience at the Wharf continues through New Year’s Eve atw 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Main St. The spectacle will celebrate the joyous season with timeless tunes and classic sing-a-longs. Main Street is transformed into a magical stage where the palm trees are energized with life and become the stars of the display.

The Wharf will host both children’s and adult oriented New Year’s Eve parties. on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m., kids whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year hours early at the annual Kids Confetti Drop. Fun starts with DJ Matt and the confetti will fall from the sky at noon. There will also be tons of fun kids’ activities.

Reelin’ in the New Year is from 5 p.m. ‘til midnight, with family friendly activities and adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale.

Give yourself one last excuse to let loose and kiss this unforgettable year goodbye! Click here for more details.