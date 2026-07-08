28th Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 6-8 in Robertsdale

The 28th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Robertsdale Arena, promising action-packed, family-friendly entertainment while raising vital funds and awareness to support youth mental health and resiliency across Baldwin County.

Applications are now open for the Rodeo Queen Contest. The competition is a two-part process consisting of an interview and horsemanship, and contestants are divided into three age categories (5 to 12, 13 to 18, and 19 and older). The deadline for registering is July 7. Newly crowned queens will reign over all three nights. Above all, queens must remember that their actions and choices should always reflect the Foundation’s mission and motto: “Be the Good, Show the Way, and Lend a Hand.” Apply at jennifermoorefoundation.com.

In Alabama, a young person between the ages of 10 and 24 dies by suicide on average every 3.5 days, and 100 percent of the money raised through the rodeo stays in Baldwin County, directly funding life-saving prevention programming like Peer Helpers PLUS and Youth Mental Health First Aid. Sponsorship packages start at $250 and volunteers are also needed for the event. For more info, visit jennifermoore foundation.com or call 251.971.3633 or 615.428.6372.