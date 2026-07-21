28th Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 6-8 in Robertsdale

The 28th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Robertsdale Arena. The action-packed, family-friendly event raises vital funds and awareness to support youth mental health and resiliency across Baldwin County. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

In Alabama, a young person between the ages of 10 and 24 dies by suicide on average every 3.5 days, and 100 percent of the money raised through the rodeo stays in Baldwin County, directly funding life-saving prevention programming like Peer Helpers PLUS and Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Sponsorship packages start at $250 and volunteers are also needed for the event. For more info, visit jennifermoore foundation.com or call 251.971.3633 or 615.428.6372.

The rodeo kid’s corral for ages 6-12 will be open at 5:30 p.m. before the rodeo action kicks off each night. The event also includes a calf scramble, and a professional rodeo clown to keep the crowd laughing. Additonal specialty acts geared toward children are also planned.

With the arena being covered, this is a rain or shine event

Pictured: Congratulations to our 2026 JCMF Rodeo Royalty – Princess Kinsley Lawson, Jr. Queen Layla Gray, Queen Kara Kilmer and Jennifer Claire Moore Cowgirl Spirit Award recipient Hazel Morris, whose kindness, character, and cowgirl spirit truly embody what this award represents.

(Downwind Photography)