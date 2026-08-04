28th Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 6-8

The 28th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Robertsdale Arena. The action-packed, family-friendly event raises vital funds and awareness to support youth mental health and resiliency across Baldwin County. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

The fun kicks off early in the indoor Kid’s Corral, offering a range of activities for all ages and AC. In addition to high-energy performances by top-tier professional cowboys, the event will feature a professional rodeo clown mixing humor perfectly suited for both kids and adults. Food options include pizza, chicken tenders, loaded fries, funnel cakes, italian ice, burgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, nachos, chips, candy, drinks, & vendors will be selling cowboy themed merch.

Every ticket purchased directly supports the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s mission: providing programs, services, and resources across Baldwin County communities that support the social and emotional well-being of youth. Funds raised from the rodeo will directly support essential initiatives like Youth Mental Health First Aid and the life-changing Peer Helpers PLUS programs active in over 50 Baldwin County schools.

In Alabama, a young person between the ages of 10 and 24 dies by suicide on average every 3.5 days, and 100 percent of the money raised through the rodeo stays in Baldwin County, directly funding life-saving prevention programs. Sponsorships start at $250 and volunteers are also needed for the event. For more info, visit jennifermoore foundation.com or call 251.971.3633 or 615.428.6372.