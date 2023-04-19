Foley Police K9 Unit Brings Home Accolades

Not only did all three of Foley Police Department’s K9 Unit officers successfully certify with their K9 dogs, but they also brought home numerous accolades during the Police K-9 USPCA Southeast Regionals while competing against multiple departments from Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Sgt. Carlos Lizarraga and K9 Tua placed first in five categories, which tied them with a long standing record by placing first in every category. This was a record held since 1982 by Ron Bowling of Lakeland. Sgt. Lizarraga and K9 Tua also placed first overall for the entire competition. Cpl. Curtis Ricks/K9 Niko and Sgt. Carlos Lizarraga/K9 Tua teamed up as a two man team and placed 1st overall. Officer Erik Morris/K9 Bo placed 19th overall; And Cpl. Curtis Ricks/K9 Niko took 20th overall.