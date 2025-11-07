Thursday, November 6, 2025
2nd Annual CoastAl Gumbo Fest At CoastAl Restaurant

Team Pelican Grill claimed the title ahead of Mardi Gras Gumbo and Uncle Squigs Gumbo at the 2nd Annual CoastAL Gumbo Fest at CoastAL Restaurant in Orange Beach. Awards were also presented to Bama Cajuns for People’s Choice abnd PDS Flamingos for Best Decorated Tent. The event raised $4,115 for the Baldwin County Hospitality Scholarship, doubling last year’s total.