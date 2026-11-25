2nd Annual Fort Morgan Winter Market is Dec. 12

2nd Annual Fort Morgan Winter Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. at 8864 Hwy 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd.).

“What started last year as a fun way to bring our community together is growing, and this year we are looking forward to an even bigger market. We will have more than 10 booths filled with a wonderful variety of items from local makers, artists, crafters, plant lovers, and carefully selected resellers,’’ said Angie Lowell

of Goin Coastal.

Shop for handmade jewelry, unique local artwork, plants, holiday décor, thoughtfully picked treasures, crafts, gifts, snacks and treats that will make the perfect Christmas present or something special to keep for yourself. Selah Fort Morgan Coffee Truck and Yacht Rock and holiday music will also be featured