2nd Annual Pirates Cove Polar Bear Dip Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Josephine’s famous step-back-in-time bistro, Pirates Cove, will host its second annual Dec. 31 polar bear plunge to help bring in the New Year on Arnica Bay. The festivities start at noon with live music. The plunge happens at 1 p.m. Grab your crew, your courage, and your best pirate gear, and take the plunge. Costumes are encouraged (pirates preferred, of course), and participation is free for all. Come early, grab a drink, cheer on the plungers, and stick around for the post plunge fun at the bar. Known for its Cove burgers and bushwackers, the historic bistro is located at the end of County Road 95 in Josephine on the north shore of Arnica Bay. More info: (251) 987-1224.