$3.6 million approved for second phase of G.S. downtown walking district

City will spend $5.5K monthly to promote Hangout Fest, Shrimp Fest & Beach Volleyball Championship

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores awarded a bid for $3.6 million to McElhenney Construction for the second phase of improvements in the Beach Walking District.

“This is awarding of the contract for Phase Two of the Beach Walking District,” former City Engineer Mark Acremen said at a recent city council meeting. “This phase will be an extension of East First Avenue between East Second Street and East Third Street and also will include improvements to East Third Street as well. We are recommending awarding this contract to McElhenney Construction who was the contractor of record for phase one.”

Included in this contract will be some work to complete phase one that crews couldn’t finish due to conflicts with utilities.

“Part of the project also will be going back and completing the sidewalks that we were unable to finish in phase one due to a conflict with overhead power,” Acreman said. “Baldwin EMC is scheduled to begin that relocation of that overhead power in phase one after Labor Day. So, we’ll be able once they relocated that overhead power, we’ll also be able to go back and interconnect the sidewalks in a few driveways we were not able to finish.”

The $3.6 million comes in a little over budget and Acreman said the shortfall will be covered in the 2024 budget. Acreman is leaving the city for another job after 18 years in Gulf Shores.

City Council also voted to enter into a contract with Direct Communications to “strengthen the perception of Gulf Shores” and its offerings of education, public safety and quality of life as well as promote the city’s “beyond the beach” efforts. The company will also be charged with expanding marketing coverage given to three high-profile events, Hangout Music Fest, NCAA Women’s Sand Volleyball Championship and the National Shrimp Festival. Direct will receive $5,500 a month to provide these services.

At its Aug. 21 work session, Council discussed the purchase of an aircraft rescue and firefighting apparatus mostly funded by an FAA grant. The grant is for just more than $1 million and the city budgeted $50,000 for matching funds. The actual matching funds when the grant was approved was $58,947 and the airport authority is asking the council to cover the additional costs.

During the meeting, the council also discussed:

• Amending the bid award for the beach renourishment project in Gulf Shores, Gulf State Park and Orange Beach to cover the $1.1 million for mobilization and then removing the equipment. Gulf Shores portion of the $32.7 million project was initially thought to be $17.1 million, but the new charges will up the city’s portion to $18. 2 million.

• Amending the code of ordinances fee schedule to include a $1,000 fine if a new building is occupied prior to the city issuing a certificate of occupancy. A second offense would be a fine of $2,500 and a third would strip the contractor of its city business license.

• Renewing a contract between the city and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the Alabama Coastal Area Management Plan. The city will enforce ADEM regulations for the coast and will be reimbursed $65,500 by the state.

• Reappointing John Eslick to the Beautification Board after his term expires on Sept. 1. The new term would run through Sept. 1, 2026.

• Adopting the city’s 2024 Transportation Plan to become eligible for Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax funds. Those funds would help with these planned projects: State Route 59 widening; Waterway East extension; Pedestrian bridge; Oak Road extension – phase 1; Gulf Beach Walking District improvements – phase 2; Annual city streets resurfacing and pedestrian improvements.

• Accepting a proposal from McCollough Architecture for preliminary design work on a new Fire Station No. 5 for the city on Coastal Gateway Boulevard for $23,600.

• Paying Engineering Design Group $26,200 to design a stormwater pond in the Medical Village subdivision in the same area where the city is planning a new Justice Center.

• Amending the purchasing manual changes to increase the threshold amounts on daily purchases, vehicle and equipment repairs, professional services contracts, goods and services including vehicles and public works contracts.

• Amending the zoning ordinance to create a mixed-use condominium section and eliminating the “Condotel” use first approved by the city in 2005. Since then, the city has received no requests for the Condotel use.

• Approving an assembly permit for the Collegiate Beach Bash volleyball tournament on Oct. 6-7 at Gulf Place. Top sand volleyball teams from around the country are expected to participate.

During Aug. 7 regular session, council:

• Approved a public assembly permit for the Bloody Mary 5K run Sept. 2 with the start-finish line in front of Acme Oyster House with the run starting at 7 a.m.

• Approved liquor license applications for the Craft Farms Golf Club and Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club. The two were recently sold by Honours Golf to South Carolina-based Scratch Golf.

• Agreed to a contract extension with Symbol Health Solutions for onsite medical clinic services and wellness programs for city employees, spouses and dependents. The per-patient payment for a visit will rise from $82.95 to $89. The program cost the city $474,571 in 2022.

• Authorized staff to seek a Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for planning, design and environmental assessments for the East Gulf Shores Community Resilience Improvement Project. The $3.6 million would provide for preliminary engineering as well and is part of an overall $45.6 million for all the components in the improvement plan including shoring up eroding banks along the Intracoastal Waterway.

• Accepted a grant administered by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in a RESTORE Act grant for $690,708 for two culverts underneath Waterway West Boulevard. The new culverts would improve the connection between a wetland and Oyster Bay and are part of the city’s marsh restoration in the area.

• Authorized spending $313,518 to replace 70 aging tasers currently being used by the police department.

• Renewed a lease with the Gulf Shores School Board for the Cultural Center Auditorium on Oak Road West. The school system began leasing the building in March of 2022 at no cost other than janitorial services and cleaning equipment. The new agreement is still at no cost but the school board will now be responsible for the electric bill. The city will continue to provide building maintenance, water and sewer service.

• OK’d awarding a bid to Asphalt Services for $1.2 million for the city of Gulf Shores to extend Oak Road East north to Coastal Gateway Boulevard on the western edge of a parcel the city is planning to improve over the next several years.

• Agreed to pay John G. Walton Construction $425,000 to extend the alleyway west of Walmart all the way to Fort Morgan Road. The entire alleyway from East 15th Avenue to Fort Morgan Road will be resurfaced. The purpose is to “provide an alternate means of access to the businesses and provide both patrons and delivery vehicles access to” Fort Morgan Road.

• OK’d a request from Sunset Taxi to operate a taxi franchise in the city. The company is based in Delta, Colorado and wants to branch out to Gulf Shores under the name Sunset Taxi.