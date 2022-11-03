3-Ring Circus Nov.18-20 at Baldwin Fairgrounds

Loomis Bros. Circus will be perform Nov. 18-20 at the Baldwin County Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Shows are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 1:30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Expect elephants, clowns, aerialists, and show ponies, motorcycle daredevils and acrobats. Full-priced adult tickets are $25 (there is a coupon ad. on page 22) and include free admission for up to 2 children ages 2-12. Buy tickets at loomiscircus.com or at the gate. All seating is general admission. The Fairgrounds is located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale.