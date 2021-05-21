$30K for prescribed burns

During the May 17 work session, Council approved a $30,000 contract with Volkert to develop a scope of work for bid purposes to install firebreaks and conduct prescribed burns on two city wilderness areas in Bon Secour and another on Oyster Bay.

Council also:

• Approved the reassigning the franchise for Harbor Communications to C Spire which bought all interest of Harbor Communications on Dec. 11.

• Approved a list of items for the spring surplus sale on govdeals.com from May 24 through June 7. Among the items are an SUV, two pickup trucks and a waverunner.