32nd Annual Orange Beach Seafood Fest & Car Show Feb. 24 at The Wharf

The 32nd Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and MAAAC Car Show will be held at the Wharf on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Mystics Mardi Gras group’s Jeep Drawdown and music running to 5 p.m. at Marlin Circle.

The car show is the major fundraising event for MAAAC, which directly benefits Orange Beach schools. Each year, more than 15,000 people attend the overall festival.

This year’s Seafood Festival will feature a full day of delicious food, 100 arts and crafts booths, music for the whole family to enjoy, a Kids’ Zone with activities, and a huge car show – featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles all along Main Street. This year, Jeeps will join the show and will be on display on Wharf Parkway on either side of Marlin Circle.

Additionally at Marlin Circle, there will be the Mystics of Pleasure’s Jeep Drawdown.

There is no admission charge to the event and plenty of parking. Volunteers from Orange Beach schools help park cars and donations are accepted in support of our schools.

Food

There will be a wide variety of seafood selections at the festival, including Beebe’s popular Crawfish Boil at Marlin Circle, and in the west parking lot behind the movie theater, food vendors will be serving fried fish, seafood gumbo, shrimp plates, alligator, a Cajun Boil, red beans & rice, shrimp hibachi, seafood mac ‘n’ cheese, and jambalaya, among other options. Snack items will include kettle corn, cotton candy, old-fashioned sodas, roasted corn on the cob, Hawaiian Shave Ice, fresh fruit bowls and more.There will be two Pepsi stations, and MAAAC volunteers run beer tents on the Main Street.

Car Show

Register for the car show on the MAAAC website. All funds raised from the car show benefit MAAAC. Over 10 trophies will be awarded – including in the new Jeep Category! The registration fee is $75. For more information on the car show, email Melaine Bennett or call 251-200-8037.

Jeep Drawdown

Take home a Jeep Wrangler at the 32nd Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show. Each entry is $100 and only 1,000 entries will be sold. Purchase tickets while they last on the Mystic of Pleasure’s website.

Arts and Crafts

There’s always something for everyone at the Seafood Festival’s Arts & Crafts booths, including handmade jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, leather, pottery, sculpture, specialty goods, and woodwork. The arts and crafts and food vendors are in the west parking lot, behind the movie theatre.

Entertainment

Arts & Crafts Music Stage: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Strickly Rivers; 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.: Platinum Premier Band; 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Funky Lampshades. Mystics Stage at Marlin Circle: Afternoon entertainer TBA & Jeep drawdown announcements