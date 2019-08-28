32nd Coastal Cleanup Sept. 21 on AL. & FL. Coasts

Show your support and concern for Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast waterways by participating in the 32nd Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. You or your organization can make a difference by volunteering to clean up our cherished coastal area. The Alabama Coastal Cleanup engages local citizens to remove trash and debris and to change the behaviors that cause pollution. In a continuing effort to clean up the coast, over 98,000 volunteers have removed 800 tons of trash from Alabama’s valued coastline and waterways over the past thirty years. Join us this year as we continue to make Alabama the Beautiful! On the day of the event, come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water.

Fighting for a Trash Free Seas” is the theme for Perdido Key’s participation in the Sept. 21 International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers are asked to assemble at 8 a.m. at the Perdido Key State Park West Usage Area to help keep Perdido’s granite white beaches clean and beautiful. The Perdido Key cleanup is co-sponsored by The Perdido Key Assn., The Friends of Pensacola State Parks, and the staff at Perdido Key State Park.

Alabama Coastal Cleanup is supported by sponsors and coordinated through the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

In 2017, more than 5,200 volunteers removed over 35,000 pounds of trash at the 30th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Also collected were more than 2,000 pounds of recycling thanks to the hard work and dedication of leaders and volunteers who implemented a new recycling partnership. Remarkably two Boy Scouts even found a large sum of cash and turned it in.

Since trash totals were collected at the first Alabama Coastal Cleanup in 1987, more than 800 tons of trash have been collected and disposed of properly thanks to 80,000 volunteers.

Volunteers are needed at 30 different cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Alabama Coastal Cleanup provides a t-shirt and clean up supplies. For more info, go to AlabamaCoastalCleanup. com or call (251) 928-9792. or go to Facebook.