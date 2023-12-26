Jan. 26 Welcome Snowbird Dance honors John Brust

By Gail Calma Sims

The Frank Calma Welcome Back Snowbirds Dance will be held on Friday, January 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center, 407 E. Laurel Avenue (Hwy 98.

BYOB – Setups, Chips, soft drinks and water will be furnished. Feel free to bring appetizers. Cost is $25 per person, and dress is casual. Ticket information: 251-752-7422

Mark your calendars! This will be a tribute to John Brust, who has blessed our lives for the past 40 years here on the Gulf Coast with the All-Star Band! John went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023 and our lives will be forever changed. Jerry Anderson has put the band together for that evening, and we want you all to be with us and share in the tribute! It will be a wonderful evening of dancing and celebration of John’s life!

This will be the16th Annual Frank Calma Memorial Welcome Back Snowbirds Dance sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Elberta Council 2736 to raise money for local charities. John and Jerry are the reason our dance has been so successful. The Snowbirds and the locals all want to be there on the dance floor! Frank’s dream was realized each and every year because of this band. So thankful for their support all these years.



Tickets on sale for Feb. 7 G.S. Garden Club flower seminar

By Marlene Gregg

Tickets are now on sale for the 31st Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. This is an immensely popular sell-out event. Tickets are $30 advance purchase only. This price includes lunch. There will be a raffle for exciting door prizes on sale at the seminar: 6 for $10. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Garden Club Scholarship Fund, local non-profits, and other horticultural and community projects.

Tickets are available at The Thomas Norton Library (221 West 19th Avenue, Gulf Shores or by contacting Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 or c.s.higgins@ gmail.com or visit Mindy Jones at Island Enclosures, 251-968-9777, islandenclosures@gulftel.com. Groups of 10 or more can request reserve seating from Charlotte Higgins. The deadline for reserve seating is January 8.

Gina Jogan of Molina, Florida will present “Designing on a Dime” or how to make beautiful but inexpensive arrangements. Gina is a nationally recognized floral designer, instructor, and facilitator and an accredited master flower show judge. Her awards include The Blanch Chapel Covington Leadership Award.

Snowbird Hootenannies

Get ready for a hoedown at the Flora-Bama. The Snowbird Hootenannies are not just an event; they are a celebration of community and the lively spirit of the Gulf Coast. Entrance for each event is only $10 per person. Hurry, as tickets are limited, and they will sell out! Tickets must be purchased online or in person before the event date. No tickets will be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at visitPerdido.com or PerdidoChamber.com, by phone at 850-492-4660, or in person at the Chamber office at 15500 Perdido KeDrive.

Dates are: January 11 – New Year, New Boots; January 25 – Sweetheart Saloon; February 8 – Mardi Gras Ho don.

Mambo; February 22 – Hawaiian Hoe.

olunteers. See you on the dance floor.



Tacky Jacks Wacky Winter of Fun

By Tara McMeans

If you are looking for some fun this winter, then look no further than Tacky Jacks. The 8th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series will feature different events to include regional artists and local organizations each week this winter beginning January 8. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays and the Orange Beach Location on Tuesdays throughout January and February.

A monthly schedule of events is listed below, and reservations can be made online at tackyjacks.com.

• Monday, January 8, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Moved from Gulf Shores Location; Art al Fresco “Squeegee Painting on Canvas”; Create with paint and learn the popular squeegee technique on canvas. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 9, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach); Art al Fresco “Decoupage Book Page & Twine Bowl”; Learn how to upcycle old book pages and turn a decorative bowl into a handmade piece of art. All Ages lunch and learn $30 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 15, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Moved from Gulf Shores Location; “Hands on Habitat” with Gulf State Park Nature Center; Hands on educational nature series with the Gulf State Park Nature Center. Free for all ages. Lunch on your own. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 16, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach); Art al Fresco “Beachy Shell Frame”; Learn how to make a Beachy Shell Frame. Bring your own special shells or use ours. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 22, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores); Art al Fresco “Shark Tooth Jewelry”; Learn how to create jewelry with real sharks’ teeth. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 23, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach); Art al Fresco “Book Cover Purse”; Create a unique purse from an upcycled hardcover book. All Ages lunch and learn $35 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 29, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores); Art al Fresco “Pet Portrait in Frame Painting”; Create a custom pet portrait of your furry friend on a glass surface. Learn this easy technique. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 30, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach); Art al Fresco “Yarn Vase”

Create an upcycled wine bottle and yarn vase. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, February 5, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores); Art al Fresco.