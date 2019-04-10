33rd Kiwanis Egg Hunt April 20 at Perdido Kids Park

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon’s 33rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Perdido Kid’s Park Playground on Gulf Beach Hwy. on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Children are invited to gather and find eggs placed in areas designed for each age group from (1-3), (4-5) and (6-7), thus ensuring the younger children have an opportunity to find their eggs. There will games for the kids and prizes awarded after the hunt. Parents will be able to accompany the youngest children. The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is making a difference in the lives of local children by carrying out the Kiwanis dream to change the world for the better.