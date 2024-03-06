Fairhope Art Festival is March 15-17

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will welcome artists from all over the United States to the charming streets of downtown Fairhope March 15-17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. The fest attracts more than 200 exhibitors from around the country and has earned several prestigious national awards for the quality of its art and for promoting appreciation of the arts and supporting art education.

All fest proceeds go back into the community through local scholarships and grants available to students and organizations in the Fairhope community. The festival is free. More info: Fairhopeartsandcraftsfestival.com.

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, March 15

9:45 – Festival Opening Ceremony

11:00 – Coastal Band

1:30 – Jane Hannah Band

4:00 – Gabriel Willis

Saturday, March 16

10:00 – Mobile Symphony Strings

11:00 – Gypsy Chick Belly dancers

12:00 – 2024 Dogwood Trail Court Introductions

12:30 – Schrader’s Suzuki Strings Academy

2:00 – Gypsy Pearl

3:00 – Kalyn Muller

Sunday, March 19

11:00 – University of South Alabama Trombone Ensembles

12:00 – Jason Abel

02:00 – Dyversatile Dance Crew