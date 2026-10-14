34th Annual Meeting of the Minds Oct. 21-25 in Gulf Shores

Jimmy Buffett fans will gather for music at Hangout, Lulu’s & other island bistros

By Vincent MacQueen

As Gulf Shores and the surrounding Alabama Gulf Coast communities work to recover from Hurricane Isaias and the cancellation of the Annual National Shrimp Festival, another major event is preparing to bring visitors, entertainment, and much-needed economic activity to the area.

Parrot Heads in Paradise is bringing its 34th Annual Meeting of the Minds convention back to The Hangout, Gulf Shores, October 21–25, with the theme “The Tiki Bar Is Open.”

The annual gathering celebrates the music, lifestyle, and charitable spirit inspired by Jimmy Buffett. With Parrot Heads traveling from across the country, the event will help support area hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, and other businesses that depend on visitors to the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Isaias. We know how important tourism is to Gulf Shores, especially following the cancellation of the Shrimp Festival. We can’t replace what was lost, but we can bring people to town, fill hotel rooms, support local restaurants and businesses, and hopefully put some smiles back on people’s faces. That’s what Parrot Heads do. We show up, we have fun, and we give back.

Now in its 34th year, Meeting of the Minds has become a signature gathering for the nationwide Parrot Head community. The convention brings together music lovers, charitable organizations, and friends who share Jimmy Buffett’s appreciation for coastal living, friendship, and giving back.

The event features multiple days of live entertainment, including nationally recognized musicians, Trop-Rock favorites, and performers connected to Jimmy Buffett’s musical legacy. One of the highlights will be the Saturday, October 24, performance by Rosie and the Revival, featuring members of country superstar Kenny Chesney’s touring band. Activities take place at several Gulf Shores venues, bringing visitors into local establishments throughout the event.

Beyond the music, attendees participate in charitable fundraising, volunteer activities, and community outreach initiatives, continuing the organization’s long standing motto: “Party with a Purpose.”

Parrot Heads in Paradise is a nationwide nonprofit organization representing more than 175 local Parrot Head clubs and a community of over 16,000 members. Throughout the year, its members raise funds, volunteer, and support charitable causes in their hometowns.

Meeting of the Minds carries that commitment into its host community. From supporting local charities to encouraging visitors to explore the area’s restaurants, attractions, and businesses, the convention strives to leave a positive impact long after the final song is played.

Gulf Shores has welcomed our Parrot Head family with open arms. Now it’s our turn to show Gulf Shores some love. We encourage everyone attending Meeting of the Minds to get out into the community, eat at local restaurants, shop at local businesses, and support the people who make this such a special destination.”

Meeting of the Minds is more than a convention for longtime Parrot Heads. Music fans, Gulf Coast residents, and visitors are invited to discover the fun and welcoming atmosphere that has made this gathering a tradition for more than three decades.

With daily entertainment, special performances, and a variety of activities, the event offers opportunities for both registered attendees and the general public to participate.

Registration information, day passes, entertainment schedules, and event details are available at MOTM.rocks.

As Gulf Shores continues its recovery, Parrot Heads are preparing to arrive with a message of friendship, optimism, and support.

The music will play, the visitors will come, and the Parrot Head community will do what it does best: Party with a Purpose.