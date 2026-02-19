34th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Fest & Car Show Feb. 28 at The Wharf

The 34th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show will be held at the Wharf on Saturday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The car show is the major fundraising event for MAAAC, which directly benefits Orange Beach schools.

More info: Orangebeachal.com.The fest draws more than 20,000 people to the city for a full day of delicious food, 100 arts and crafts booths, music, a kids’ zone and a huge car show featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles all along Main Street.

Admission and abundant parking are free, with volunteers from Orange Beach schools on hand to help park cars. (Donations are accepted in support of O.B. schools.)

Free shuttles will also run from Orange Beach Middle/High School from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., depending on demand. Shuttle pickup will be at the school bell tower and drop off will be at the front circle on Main Street at The Wharf.

Car Show

All funds raised from the car show benefit MAAAC. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. on event day.

Arts and Crafts

There’s always something for everyone at the festival’s arts & crafts booths, including handmade jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, leather, pottery, sculpture, specialty goods, and woodwork. The arts and crafts and food vendors are in the west parking lot, behind the movie theatre.

Food

As always, there will be a wide variety of seafood selections. In the west parking lot behind the movie theater, food vendors will be serving seafood dishes and specialty snacks.And there will be a crawfish and shrimp boil on Main Street. There will be two Pepsi stations run by Orange Beach City Schools volunteers and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will run beer booths on Main Street and by the music stage.

Arts & Crafts Music Stage:

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Brittany Grimes

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Just Roger (Portside Stage)

11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.: Mason Henderson &

Chris Beverly

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: The Destinations