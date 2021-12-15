34th Make It To Line Run Dec. 18 at Flora-Bama

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its 34th Annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Packet pick-up will be Dec. 17 from 4-7 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Flora-Bama.

The individual entry fee is $30 and the event is free for children 9 years & under (no t-shirt). The fee includes a race t-shirt and other goodies for the first 400 and plenty of healthy food, drink (including a couple of beers) and music on all three ‘Bama stages post race. The 4-mile course is a simple out and back from the Flora-Bama to the Perdido Pass Bridge.

Awards will be three deep in thirteen age categories – male and female – for both runners and walkers. The now famous post race party will also include lots of door prizes. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Alabama-Florida line. Register online at active.com or at Flora-Bama. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The PLT Secret Santa program