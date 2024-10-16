35th Annual Jubilee Fest Oct. 19-20 at Daphne’s Lott Park

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce will host its Jubilee Festival of Arts at Lott Park (2000 Main St. in Daphne) from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. on Oct. 20. The fest features more than 100 local and regional artists, a market for local food makers, entertainment, and a Grab and Go Kids Art tent. High school students will compete and exhibit their work in various mediums. More info: thejubileefestival.com.