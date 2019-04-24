35th Silverhill Heritage Day Fest April 27

5K, parade, arts & crafts, music, historical tours planned

By Cindy Salter Schulze

The 35th Annual Silverhill Heritage Day Festival is scheduled April 27 in the historic town’s downtown area (Hwy. 104 & Hwy. 55). The festival will kick off with a 5K Race hosted by Christian Faith Assembly Church at 8 a.m. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m.. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and festival fun will continue until 4 p.m.

This year we have several food trucks including Los Tacos, Kona Ice, Chicken and Waffle Bar, The Whacked-out Weiner and Buster’s BBQ. We also have over 50 arts and crafts vendors.

A nice play area will be set up for kids to enjoy with all activities in the kid’s area presented free of charge.

Live performances will begin around 11 a.m. from This Side of 49, John Hart Band and 7th Green. Bus tours will be offered every hour for those interested in touring our historical buildings.