Sirens & Stilettos join forces for Sept. 13 fundraiser

Big Earl to host Game Show Night at O.B. Event Center

By Stephanie Knight

The Sirens of the Sea and the Maidens in Pink Stilettos have joined forces to put on what will undoubtedly be the most talked-about event this fall, hosted by local celebrity, Jack Robertson (a.k.a. Big Earl) of Flora Bama fame.

When Fat Tuesday comes, and you find yourself standing on that curb, waving your arms and screaming for parade riders to throw you a strand of shiny plastic, yet highly-desirable beads – it probably never crossed your mind that the members of these krewes work all year long to produce, maintain, insure and execute these amazing parades and events. Every Mardi gras krewe works all year long to raise money to keep their club running.

These expenses include maintenance and insurance for the floats themselves as well as for law suits in case someone gets injured by a poorly hurled bead (hey, it happens). Almost every krewe in the area pays for storage units to store their equipment like speakers and float adornments, as well as ball decorations, and party essentials. Some have charities that they donate to every year – for example The Sirens of the Sea have donated scholarship money to local senior female students every year for the past 14 years. And they accomplish all this by throwing fundraising events, raffles, silent auctions, and anything they can think of to raise money to keep their krewe financially viable.

But this year, something special is happening. Two of the most popular, female-only krewes are joining forces to throw an event to help each other!

Yes, competing krewes working together, drawing on the unique talents of each group to accomplish a shared goal. And in the process, put on an event that will have you laughing your head off, maybe winning some serious cash, and enjoying an evening that you’ll be talking about for months!

On Friday, September 13th, at The Wharf Event Center, the Sirens of the Sea and the Maidens in Pink Stilettos are producing a LIVE Game Show Night. Tickets are just $50 each and get you an entry to win the $2500 Grand Prize in “Deal or No Deal”, and a chance to come on stage for “Let’s Make a Deal” to choose the curtain or the box and win either a valuable prize… or a Dud prize (just like the show).

There will be a concession stand, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and lots of other shenanigans going on throughout the evening. And, just like on the “Let’s Make a Deal” TV Show – if you wear a crazy costume, your chances of being chosen to compete for a prize is even greater!

At the end of the night, there will be models with shiny, silver suitcases passing out CASH – should the correct case be chosen (you know the drill).

The whole evening will be hosted by local shenanigans champion and beloved local celebrity, Jack Robertson (Big Earl) and he will be able to tempt players with the curtain, box, or an envelope that may… or may not be…. filled with cold, hard cash.

Get Tickets from any Siren of the Sea or Pink Stilettos member or you can purchase them online at: ticketleap.events/tickets /sirensevent/gameshownight.

