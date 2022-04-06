37th Annual Silverhill Heritage Festival slated April 23

The 37th Annual Silverhill Heritage Day Festival will begin at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park (15965 Silverhill Ave). The event includes history tour rides, arts and crafts, food vendors and live entertainment.

In 1896, several Swedish families in Chicago formed the Svea (Swedish) Land Company bought land in Baldwin County that would be suitable for farming. The land spanned the area from Fish River on the west to what is now Robertsdale on the east. Robertsdale (founded in 1905) did not exist at this time and later grew up around the Silverhill train depot. A dairy and creamery in Silverhill was the first established creamery in the state of Alabama in 1909. In 1926, as part of a petition to incorporate the Town of Silverhill, an enumeration was conducted. 288 names were listed on the enumeration document. An election was held with 36 votes cast for incorporation and 4 cast against. The Town of Silverhill was incorporated August 13, 1926.