37th Jubilee Festival is Oct. 18-19 in Downtown Daphne

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its 37th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts in downtown Daphne Oct. 18-19 beginning at 10 a.m. Art, music & local cuisine meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the oak-lined streets of Olde Towne Daphne. The fest features more than 140 local and regional artists, a food market, entertainment, kids art activities and a tailgater area in Lott Park with live-streamed football games. Fest entertainers include Jesse Taylor Perry, Will Paustian and Beyond The Plunge. More info: thejubileefestival.com.